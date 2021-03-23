Ambassador, Japan Seeks ‘Win-Win’ Partnership With Morocco

The Japanese diplomat described Morocco as an emerging country with great potential.

Rabat – Japanese ambassador to Morocco Shinozuka Takashi extolled the partnership between Morocco and Japan.

The Japanese diplomat, however, advocated for a more advanced win-win partnership with Morocco, who he described as an “emerging country” with “great potential.”

In an interview with state media, Takashi lauded the “fraternal” and “friendly” relations his country has with Morocco, recalling that the first Japanese diplomatic mission in Morocco dates back to 1932 for the inauguration of the Japanese embassy in Rabat.

“The great history of cooperation between the two countries begins with the opening of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in 1967.”

He said that the date marks the beginning of technical cooperation between the two countries and the arrival of Japanese volunteers to the North African country, the number of which stands at more than 1,000 now.

The ambassador said that such cooperation is still ongoing between the two countries, recalling that his country welcomes a “large number of Moroccan trainees, and we are happy that today they form a very active association which counts eminent Moroccan personalities.”

The Japanese envoy expressed his country’s commitment to continue to help Morocco in its development programs, recalling that Japan granted Morocco a total of MAD 3.5 billion in the form of grants and MAD 25 billion in the form of concessional loans since the start of bilateral cooperation.

Such finances seek to help support Morocco’s infrastructure, fisheries, agriculture, and health projects, Takashi emphasized.

Speaking of Africa-Morocco-Japan cooperation, the ambassador said that this cooperation constitutes one of the main axes of partnership.

With its geographic location, many countries consider Morocco as a bridge connecting Africa with Europe and other continents across the world.

“The triangular Morocco-Japan-Africa cooperation is in the same spirit of the South-South cooperation” advocated by King Mohammed VI, within the framework of his African diplomacy and towards developing countries, the ambassador argued.

Takashi believes that Morocco is on the “right track,” lauding Morocco’s growth and infrastructure, which he described as “extraordinary.”

The country’s development reflects Morocco’s strengthening to position itself as an African hub and to “pave the way for new perspectives” from Japanese investors.

The number of Japanese companies established in Morocco has doubled from 35 in 2014 to more than 70 to date.