Morocco to Participate in Expo Dubai 2020

Dubai 2020 Exposition will be under the theme "Connecting Minds, Building the Future."

Rabat – Morocco will be one of the countries participating in the Expo 2020 Dubai that will take place from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.

The North African country will join more than 190 countries participating in the event which will reflect on global economic recovery.

The Dubai 2020 Exposition will honor Morocco on Dubai’s National Day which is scheduled for 26 December 2021. Morocco participates frequently and consistently at universal exhibitions, said the organizers of the event.

The Dubai 2020 exposition will be one of the first global gatherings since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In this regard, the exposition organizers said, “We continue to face a global situation that is both fast moving and unpredictable. Over the last several weeks, we have been working hard, both internally and in consultation with key UAE and international stakeholders, to review the ongoing impact of COVID-19 on our plans and preparations for Expo 2020 Dubai.”

“It is our top priority to keep everybody involved in this Expo healthy and well. We continue to stringently follow the guidance from the local health authorities and World Health Organization, and we will continue to do so as we navigate through these challenging times,” the same source added.

The Dubai 2020 Exposition is the first exposition to be held in the Middle East, South Asia, and Africa, and it has several grounds to be considered one of the most significant in the history of expositions.

This Universal exposition of Dubai 2020 aims to leave a lasting legacy that will support future generations both internationally and domestically, encompassing everything from architecture and technology to business opportunities and friendships.