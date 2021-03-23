The council is charged with analyzing the needs of the Arab world across different disciplines of scientific research.

Rabat – The Arab Youth Center, located in Abu Dhabi, revealed the members of the “Arab Youth Research Council” today. The list of the members included two Moroccans.

The members agreed to the charter of the Council of Arab Researchers, and to achieve the greatest impact of the Arab Youth Research Platform (AYRP) which serves as a reference for Arab research output.

The Arab Youth Center (AYC) launched the “Arab Youth Research Council” to help choose well-developed courses for scientific research in the Arab world in the post-COVID-19 era.

In a statement released by AYC, the council contains 12 Arab researchers across different fields from 9 Arab countries. This includes Morocco, represented by Anas Ibn Elsheikh, sociology researcher, and Saad Mutahir, specializing in energy and systems research.

The statement also indicated that the Council held its first meeting after the approval of its members, who will start their duties in supervising the AYRP, supporting the development of Arab scientific research, developing the research output of young Arab researchers, and creating future opportunities for young researchers in Arab societies.

The “Arab Youth Research Council” hosts a number of young Arab researchers from different countries and was launched by the AYC.

The core objectives of the Council are: To analyze the needs of Arab countries in scientific research and develop a priority list; to contribute to promoting scientific research in the Arab world; to improve scientific research, and to equip Arab researchers capable of supporting development.

The Council also encourages young Arabs to benefit from the AYRP, which was launched by the AYC in 2019 as a pioneering platform in the field of scientific research, to develop and expand research disciplines.

The AYRP is dedicated to publishing research findings conducted by young researchers. It aims to regularly add to the body of knowledge, promote quality research by creating a research movement all over the Arab world, and expand the availability and accessibility of research findings carried out by young researchers.