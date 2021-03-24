Morocco-UK Higher Education Commission Organizes Its 3rd Meeting

The 1st meeting of the Morocco-UK Higher Education Commission was held on July 15, 2020, while the second meeting was held on July 17, 2020.

Rabat – Ibn Tofail University in Kenitra hosted the 3rd meeting of the Morocco-UK Higher Education Commission that brought together university representatives as well as Higher Education officials.

In this regard, Azzedine Midaoui, the President of Ibn Tofail University said, “We are delighted to host the 3rd meeting of Morocco-UK Higher Education Commission at Ibn Tofail today.”

The main purpose of the meeting is to strengthen education between Morocco and the UK.

“Strengthening the Morocco-UK partnership in Education has always been of key importance to the UK-Morocco Higher Education Commission following its inaugural meeting in January 2020 in London. Education now sits at the heart of a strong, vibrant, UK-Morocco bilateral relationship,” said Simon Martin, the ambassador of the UK in Morocco.

Some of the names that attended the meeting are Driss Ouaouicha, the Higher Education Minister; Simon Martin, the Ambassador of the UK in Morocco; Tony Reilly, the director of the British Council in Morocco; and Azzeddine El Midaoui, the president of Ibn Tofail University.

The meeting took a hybrid format with some of the Higher Education Commission members joining the meeting virtually.

The meeting also focused on research partnerships, transnational education, and the unveiling of British Council Digital Library Wall.

“I am delighted today to unveil this British Council Digital Library Wall at Ibn Tofail. We are installing Digital Library Walls at seven Public Universities across Morocco and hope they will serve as hubs for our continuing efforts to foster a learning environment where creativity and innovation flourish,” Tony Reilly said.

Along with Ibn Tofail University, other universities that installed the Digital Library Walls are Abdelmalek Essaadi in Tetouan, Mohamed V in Rabat, Cadi Ayyad in Marrakech, Hassan Premier Settat, and Al Akhawayn in Ifrane, and Chouaib Doukkali in El Jadida.

“Under the slogan ‘Like It, Scan It, Read It,’ our Digital Library Walls provide free access at the click of a mouse to a uniquely curated range of English-medium resources,” Tony Reilly concluded.