Uighur Muslims, China Imposes Sanctions Against EU Scholars, MPs

China has been under heavy criticism for oppression and human rights abuse against Uighur Muslims.

Rabat – China responded to the EU’s decision to impose sanctions for violating human rights against the Uighur Muslim minority.

China’s Foreign Ministry issued a press release to announce sanctions against 10 individuals and four entities from the EU.

The sanctions were directed against German scholars in the Xinjian region, Adrian Zenz, the director of the Swedish National China Center Bjorn Jerden, as well as MPs from European countries.

China also threatened to impose sanctions on other bodies, including the EU Council’s Political and Security Committee.

China also accused the EU MPs and scholars from the European Union of “maliciously spreading lies and disinformation.”

China’s statement comes in response to reports, citing sanctions against four individuals and an entity from China for their alleged involvement in violating human rights and for abusing Ughir Muslims in the Xinjian region.

The Chinese government argued that the EU’s sanctions are based on “distorted facts,” in violation of “international law.”

The Chinese ministry of foreign affairs also summoned the Head of the Delegation of the EU to China to express “strong condemnation” over the EU’s sanctions.

“The sanctions imposed by the EU side were based on lies and misleading information related to Xinjiang and are inconsistent with facts, laws, and justification. The EU side is not qualified to play the role of ‘a human rights preacher,’” the ministry said.

China argued that the EU is “not qualified to play the role of a human rights preacher,” uring the body to recognize the “seriousness of its wrongdoings.”

Reports and campaigns have been reporting an increase of “oppression” and “human rights violations” against Uighur Muslims.

Leaked documents from 2019 also unveiled China’s policy on detention camps for Uighur Muslims.

The documents included a memo from 2017, showing controversial instructions for police officers on how to run the detention camps.

The orders called for strict management and monitoring of Muslim students and student activists, to prevent escapes during class, eating periods, toilet breaks, and bath time.

The memo also claimed China allowed “total video surveillance” of Uighur Muslims.

China continues to deny all allegations against it, describing the camps as “voluntary.”