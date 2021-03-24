Kenya’s Vice-President: Polisario’s Representation in Nairobi ‘Makes No Sense’

Ruto, who is also a candidate for the 2022 presidential election, emphasized that the representation of the separatist group in Nairobi “makes no sense.”

Rabat – Polisario received another setback from one of the African countries. Kenya’s vice-president, William Ruto, expressed support for Morocco’s Autonomy Plan as the “best solution” to end the conflict over Western Sahara.

Ruto, who is also a candidate for the 2022 presidential election, condemned the presence of Polisario’s representation in Nairobi.

“The representation of the Polisario in Nairobi makes no sense,” the official said.

The Kenyan official also spoke up about Algeria’s involvement in the conflict.

“The conflict around the Sahara is only an excuse to allow Algeria to continue to squander the wealth of its people on lost causes,” Ruto said.

Algeria, which faces a mounting internal crisis, continues to express support for separatist claims that challenge Morocco’s territorial integrity.

Algeria’s government also finances, trains, and hosts Polisario in Tindouf, in the southernmost part of the country.

“The creation of a separatist state in South of Morocco is only a fantasy nourished by those who love neither peace, nor unity, nor prosperity for African countries.”

Ruto said his country must “never shy away from its neutrality,” and called on Kenya to work directly with the UN to support the peace process concerning the Western Sahara conflict.

Ruto also lashed out at the AU Peace and Security Council for its recent statement.

The Peace and Security Council issued a statement recently, interfering in the UN-led political process.

Ruto said: “Instead of causing unnecessary conflicts and divisions within the African Union, this pan-African body must ensure that the territorial integrity of the 54 members is respected according to the AU charter which prohibits interference in the internal affairs of sovereign countries.”

The Kenyan politician expressed a desire to visit Morocco “as soon as possible,” describing the North African country as an “economic model in Africa that all African countries are called upon to be inspired by it.”

He also called on Moroccan businessmen to invest in his country.

Kenya is among the countries that are looking forward to improving ties with Morocco after a long rift due to its stance regarding the Western Sahara conflict.

In 2005, Kenya announced the decision to establish ties with Polisario’s self-proclaimed SADR, triggering tension with Morocco.

In recent years, however, countries that previously sympathized with Polisario’s claims improved relations with Morocco and have given signs of gradually shifting towards Rabat’s position on the Sahara question.