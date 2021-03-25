Moncef Slaoui Apologizes For Sexual Misconduct

GlaxoSmithKline fired Moncef Slaoui for alleged sexual misconduct against a former colleague.

Spread the love

Rabat – Moroccan scientist Moncef Slaoui issued a statement in response to the sexual misconduct allegations, apologizing to his family and the “concerned employee” at GlaxoSmithKline (GSK).

The company announced it fired the scientist from the executive board after receiving a letter from a former colleague of Slaoui’s, accusing him of sexual harassment. GSK hired a law firm to review the allegations, which were substantiated.

In response, Moncef Slaoui acknowledged GlaxoSmithKline’s statement and was terminated from the executive board of Galvani Bioelectronics.

The scientist conveyed his apologies to the former employee, in the statement.

“I am deeply sorry for any distress caused,” he said.

He also apologized to his wife and his family for the pain the incident is causing.

Moncef Slaoui also announced his decision to take a leave of absence from his current responsibilities to focus on his family.

“I will work hard to redeem myself with all those that this situation has impacted.”

GlaxoSmithKline announced that an investigation is ongoing on the allegations against Slaoui.

The company said it received a complaint from the alleged victim in February.

The complainant said the alleged victim said the “sexual harassment” dates back several years.

“Dr. Slaoui’s behaviors are wholly unacceptable. They represent an abuse of his leadership position, violate company policies, and are contrary to the strong values that define GSK’s culture,’’ the company argued.

Last year, Slaoui made international headlines after Former US President Donald Trump made him the head of the former head of Operation Warp Speed.

He resigned from the position per the order of the current US President Joe Biden.

The health expert held several senior positions, having a leading role in developing vaccines against a multitude of diseases.