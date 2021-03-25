Mauritania Foils Plane Hijacking Plot, Arrests Suspect

No casualties have been reported of the incident.

Rabat – Mauritania’s security services arrested a suspect who managed to board a grounded airplane this morning, threatening to set it on fire.

The Mauritanian state news agency reported that the man pretended to be an American citizen, claiming he has an issue with Mauritania.

The attempted hijacker attacked the airplane owned by Mauritania Airlines at the Nouakchott-Oumtounsy International Airport.

The news agency identified the man as a foreign national, without giving further details about his identity.

AMI’s statement emphasized that no losses or casualties occurred during the incident.

Other news outlets reported that no passengers were on board the plane.

AP spoke to an airport official who said that it was not clear how the suspect managed to breach airport security.

Officials said that the breach is the first of its kind at the airport since its inauguration in 2016.