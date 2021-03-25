Morocco to Hold Virtual Investment Expo in Dublin, Ireland

Spread the love

Rabat – The Moroccan Embassy in Dublin is organizing Morocco’s Economic Week in Ireland in partnership with “Enterprise Ireland,” the Irish Department of Trade, Business and Innovation, and the Arab-Irish Chamber of Commerce.



The videoconference, set to take place from March 29 to April 10, 2021, “will be an opportunity to gather investors from both countries” to showcase various investment opportunities in a variety of sectors, according to a communique from Morocco’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



The event intends to cement Morocco’s position as a gateway to the African market by providing testimonials from Moroccan and Irish investors.



Moulay Hafid Elalamy, the Moroccan Minister of Industry, Trade, Green and Digital Economy, and Simon Coveney, the Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs & Trade, will host the ceremony.

According to the communique, participants will be able to attend a variety of webinars led by Moroccan and Irish expert speakers who will discuss the different facets of their respective sectors. Ideally, this will help investors identify potential business opportunities in the two countries.



The announcement comes only weeks after Ireland appointed its first ambassador to Morocco. James McIntyre will act, from his Rabat residence, as ambassador to Morocco, Mauritania, and Tunisia.

“Ireland is so far one of the few European Union member states without presence in North Africa…a new embassy in Rabat will allow us to develop trading opportunities, especially in the fields of agri-food, agricultural machinery and renewable energy,” said Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney in 2018.



As both countries are looking to expand their professional and diplomatic reach, the partnership could prove to be quite fruitful.

For its part, Ireland is seeking to strengthen its “diplomatic network within the EU, but also in countries that are of key strategic importance to the EU” in a post-Brexit timeline, said Chloe Teevan, a researcher at the European Centre for Development Policy Management.

While the two countries seek to strengthen their economic relations, it is only within the context of building upon what is already there. In 2018, Morocco showed itself to be a prime investment destination for Irish capital, considering Ireland’s position as Morocco’s biggest investor that year.