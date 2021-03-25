Morocco Arrests Suspect for Apology for Terrorism

The suspect, who has been a suspended policeman since 2015, refused to allow his children to join regular school, instead teaching them extremist content.

Rabat – Morocco’s police in the city of Meknes opened an investigation on Wednesday to determine a suspect’s involvement in a case of apology for acts of terrorism.

The security prefecture in the city of Meknes opened an investigation in collaboration with Morocco’s General Directorate of Territorial Surveillance (DGST) after the suspect refused to allow his children to study at school.

The suspect, who has been a suspended policeman since 2015, is also facing charges of teaching his children extremist content.

Search operations in his house allowed police to seize a flag bearing ISIS’ slogan, a statement from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) said.

Police also seized other materials, including a knife and a mobile phone, which are subject to technical expertise.

Officers put the suspect in custody to determine the circumstances of the case and to identify his possible links with individuals projecting plots aimed at violating public safety.

The operation is part of Morocco’s security approach, seeking to fight against extremism and radicalization.

Since 2002, the North African country has dismantled 2,009 terror cells.

Morocco also arrested 3,535 people for their alleged involvement in terror activities and aborted around 500 “bloody” terrorism plots in recent years.

The country introduced the Central Bureau of Judicial Investigation (BCIJ), a counter-terrorism mechanism that works with all other security services in Morocco to combat terrorism threats domestically and across the region.