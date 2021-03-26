Morocco Seizes 2 Tonnes of Cannabis, Arrests 4 Suspects

The arrest is part of Morocco’s security approach against drug trafficking.

Rabat – Police in Kenitra, near Rabat seized 2.1 tonnes of cannabis resin on Thursday.

Security services arrested four suspects with alleged links to a criminal network active in international trafficking of drugs and psychotropic drugs.

The General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) said police carried out the security operation in the rural area “Ouled Mlik,” 12 kilometers outside the city of Kenitra.

The police arrested the first suspect in their car. Police seized 2.1 tonnes of cannabis from the car after a search operation.

The police subsequently arrested the second suspect in a separate vehicle.

Investigations led to the arrest of two more individuals linked to the criminal network in possession of a hunting rifle and cartridges.

The national security database showed they are the subject of a nationwide search alert for their alleged involvement in a case of international drug and psychotropic trafficking;

Police put the suspects in custody pending further investigation to determine possible ramifications of the network.

The annual report from the DGSN in 2020 said Moroccan police arrested 97,564 people involved in drug trafficking last year.

The figure represents a decline of 23% compared to 2019.

Police also seized 217,323 kilograms of cannabis resin and its derivatives. The number represents an increase of 37 tonnes compared to 2019.

Morocco’s police seized 132 kilograms of cocaine, 476,923 psychotropic pills, eight kilograms of heroin, and more than 217 tonnes of cannabis in 2020.