Spread the love

Rabat – Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari expressed his gratitude to Morocco’s King Mohammed VI, following the finalizing of a new fertilizer-related partnership worth $1.3 billion (MAD 11.7 billion).



On Thursday, March 25, in Abuja, the Nigerian capital, President Buhari spoke of the new fertilizer production platform that will be put into operation in the coming months as part of the Moroccan-Nigerian partnership.



The Basic Chemicals Platform, unveiled at the Fertilizer Producers and Suppliers Association of Nigeria meeting, will produce ammonia, phosphoric acid, sulfuric acid, nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, and diammonium phosphate fertilizers using Nigeria’s vast gas reserves.



“We are well on our way to becoming a regional and global fertiliser power house,” said the president on Twitter.



Read also: OCP, Nigeria Sign Agreements to Advance Fertilizer Production Partnership

The $1.3 billion fertilizer plant will help improve the trade balance between the two countries. Morocco needs ammonia for converting its phosphate reserves into fertilizer, but in order to produce ammonia, it needs access to natural gas, which conveniently, Nigeria has aplenty.



As for Nigeria, the fertilizer production plant will aid the West African country in alleviating its food insecurity, as well as help “address the unemployment and security challenges [Nigeria] is facing today.”



The Nigerian president underlined that “this mutually beneficial partnership between our two countries is a true example of how intra-Africa trade and partnership should work.”



Morocco’s active participation in “Nigeria’s 5-year fertiliser revolution” is the sort of diplomacy that has propelled the North African country to its position as a reliable economic and diplomatic partner. Not only does Morocco look to move forward in a mutually beneficial way, some believe that the renewed attempts in African solidarity could disrupt western hegemony on the continent.



The fertilizer agreement is part of a larger reconciliation between Nigeria and Morocco, former geopolitical rivals on the continental stage.

“Morocco has succeeded in building trust with Nigeria, and the rapprochement has translated into the launch of the Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline project, which will shake the future balance of power,” observed Samir Bennis, Morocco World News’ editor in chief.



Nigeria, a Moroccan success story



Morocco’s relationship with Nigeria is an excellent case study of the North African country’s successful diplomacy. For a long time, Nigeria had been a vocal supporter of the Algerian-backed Polisario, alongside other major African countries such as South Africa.



Nevertheless, African diplomatic relations changed in 2016 when the Moroccan King undertook a mission to win over those who stood diametrically opposed to Morocco.



The same year, the Office Cherifien de Phosphates (OCP) announced its African venture plan, OCP Africa. The venture set as one of its goals to help the beneficiaries overcome the challenges of meeting food security and improve crop production, which was aided by the construction of a fertilizer plant in Nigeria.



This period saw the beginning of warming relations between the two countries, which were soon solidified in place with the signing of a deal to create the much-heralded Morocco-Nigeria gas pipeline.



Some observers saw the arrival of Morocco as a chance for a “genuine economic collaboration between equal partners,” after years of Nigeria’s dependency and exploitation by Western oil companies.