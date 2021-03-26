Russian Museum Exhibits Viktor Braginsky’s Paintings of Morocco

Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco has long served as a source of inspiration for both notable and amateur artists from across the world, one such figure being Viktor Braginsky. An honored artist of the Russian Federation, Braginsky’s exhibition “Moroccan Album” is currently taking place in Balashikha, Russia.



The exhibition, which is running from March 20 to April 10, displays vivid landscapes and local populace of Morocco through Viktor Braginsky’s mastery of pastels. “Kartinka,” the Museum of Children’s Book Illustration, is showing the artist’s depictions of Morocco’s mountains, seas, deserts, oases, as well as the daily life of Morocco’s inhabitants.



The exhibition consists of 47 works, all of which are made in pastels. Russian media has lauded Braginsky for his “complex and, as they say, fragile technique,” which nonetheless “accurately conveys the artist’s inner attitude to the world around him.”



Viktor Braginsky, born in 1954 is the son of the famed Soviet writer and playwright Emil Braginsky. Currently, he holds the post of professor of the Department of Drawing and Painting of the Art Faculty of VGIK. Braginsky’s work has seen more than 100 exhibitions across Russia and Europe.



Braginsky once said that “the great traditions of the cultural heritage of Russia remain unshakable for me,” which becomes clear upon observing his work’s sensitivity and attention to rural living.



Earlier in the year, Morocco reached the headlines of various UK media due to the sale of “Tower of the Koutoubia Mosque,” which Winston Churchill famously painted on one of his many visits to the North African country.

According to the auction guide, the painting is considered “Churchill’s most important work, given its close connection to 20th-century history.”



Other renowned painters who sought inspiration in the Maghreb include Eugene Delacroix and Henri Matisse. Morocco, particularly Tangier, was also popular with musicians, writers, and other artistically-inclined individuals. Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones, American author Mark Twain, writer Daniel Defoe, writer and composer Paul Bowles, and playwright Tennessee Williams, all were known to visit, work, or live in Morocco at various times in their lives.