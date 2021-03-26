2021 US-Morocco African Lion Military Exercises to Take Place in June

The annual military maneuvers are an opportunity to consolidate military cooperation and training, as well as the exchange of experience and expertise among partner countries.

Rabat – On Thursday, Major General Andrew M. Rohling, Deputy Commanding General for Africa and U.S. Army Southern European Task Force-Africa Commander shared his enthusiasm regarding the US-Morocco joint military exercises, African Lion, due to take place in June.

Rohling said during a press call that the African Lion 21 military exercise was “a great opportunity to strengthen one of the oldest strategic relationships of the United States” with Morocco.

The joint military exercises were developed to improve cooperation and relations between countries to counter global terrorism. The US and Morocco, aim to nurture their friendly bilateral relationship.

“As we prepare to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the opening of the U.S. Legation in Tangier, the exercise fosters the close and unbroken ties between the United States and the Kingdom of Morocco, America’s oldest partner,” Rohling said during a press call.

The annual maneuvers, led by the United States Command for Africa (AFRICOM) and the Moroccan Royal Armed Forces (FAR), are an opportunity to consolidate military cooperation and training, and exchange of experience and expertise.

Thousands of troops will be involved in the exercise from the United States, Morocco, and several other countries worldwide.

The 2020 African Lion edition was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Approximately 5,000 military personnel were due to take part from the United States, Egypt, Morocco, Mauritania, Senegal, Tunisia, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Australia, the Netherlands, and Portugal.

Last year’s exercise was “expected to be the most important in the history of combined American-Moroccan military relations,” Far-Maroc, a website specializing in FAR’s activities, reported.

The African Lion 2021 program involves operations across multiple disciplines, including air exercises, maritime exercises with naval gunfire, and a chemical-biological response exercise.

The US and FAR organize the African Lion exercises with partner countries to strengthen their military capacity in combating violent extremist organizations, maintain security and peace, and combat transnational threats.