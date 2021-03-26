New Ryanair Flights To Link Morocco’s Essaouira, Tetouan with Marseille

Spread the love

Rabat – The Irish low-cost airline Ryanair announced on March 25 the expansion of its fleet in Marseille, France, and coincidentally, the launch of seven new air routes, two of which will fly to Morocco’s cities of Tetouan and Essaouira starting in July.

“We are very pleased that Ryanair is strengthening its presence at Marseille Provence airport by basing the 4th aircraft as of this summer,” said Julien Boullay, Sales & Marketing Director of Marseille Provence Airport.

Ryanair’s fleet in Marseille consists of four aircraft, of which one is a recent addition that arose from a $100 million (MAD 906.3 million) investment. Besides the new aircraft, Ryanair’s summer 2021 program for Marseille will be responsible for 120 local jobs. It will serve 49 destinations in total, of which seven are new additions flying twice a week starting from July. Furthermore, Ryanair will restore 14 lines that it suspended in the summer of 2020.



“This testifies to Ryanair’s confidence in the development potential and attractiveness of the airport and its territory,” said Boulay.



Other new routes from Marseille’s airport will connect the city to Alghero and Bari in Italy, Corfu, and Rhodes in Greece, and the Spanish island of Menorca.



Dara Brady, Ryanair’s marketing director for France, remains optimistic for the summer season.



“Immunization campaigns are accelerating in most countries, and that makes us optimistic. By the beginning of July, almost all countries will be able to authorize travel, although the program is subject to change depending on the evolution of the situation,” said Brady at a virtual press conference.



The news comes only a week after Ryanair announced the decision to launch a new air route connecting Malaga, Spain, to the Moroccan capital, Rabat.



Ryanair is not the only company to hold high hopes for its summer program in 2021. On March 15, Air Arabia Maroc announced the launch of five additional connections between France and Morocco.