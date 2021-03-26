Bahrain, Morocco Explore Renewable Energy Cooperation

Bahrain is keen to collaborate with Morocco and benefit from gained experience regarding renewable energy and energy efficiency.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ambassador to Bahrain met with local officials on Thursday, March 25 to discuss further cooperation in the field of renewable energy.

Mustapha Benkhayi, Morocco’s ambassador to Bahrain, met with Abdulhussain bin Ali Mirza, who heads Bahrain’s Sustainable Energy Authority (SEA), which a royal decree founded in 2019. A Bahraini press release stated that Mirza “lauded Morocco’s contributions to the global shift to sustainable energy.”

The SEA chief highlighted the efforts the government of the North African country has made that aim to “sustain and diversify energy sources.” Mirza commended Morocco for its ambitious renewable energy goals and commitment to ensure these come to fruition.

The officials from Morocco and Bahrain reiterated the strong relations between the two monarchies, which Mirza described as “brotherly countries.” The existing strong ties had enabled the two countries to expand bilateral cooperation on renewable energy, the SEA chief explained.

Bahrain’s officials were similarly keen to show off the renewable energy and energy efficiency initiatives in the Gulf country. The country’s press release highlighted how Mirza stressed “the importance of enhancing cooperation between the two brotherly countries and building partnerships between the relevant institutions.”

Mirza, as head of Bahrain’s relatively new Sustainable Energy Authority, appeared keen to work with Morocco, a country many see as a leader in the global fight against climate change.

Mirza and Ambassador Benkhayi discussed a possible joint initiative as well as broader opportunities for knowledge-exchange and bilateral investments. Benkhayi commended Mirza on Bahrain’s efforts and vowed Morocco’s willingness to cooperate with Bahrain on the important topics of renewable energy and energy efficiency.