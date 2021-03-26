Statistics Show Morocco Among Leading Countries in Vaccination Campaign

Morocco has vaccinated 4,293,544 people to date, while 3,231,742 have received their second dose.

Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco maintains a leading position in terms of its COVID-19 vaccination campaign, according to new data.

Statistics from Our World in Data showed that Morocco ranked 25th in terms of daily COVID-19 vaccine doses administered per 100 people.

The statistics, which date back to March 25, show San Marino first in terms of vaccination, followed by the UAE, Chile, Dominica, the UK, Malta, Bahrain, Uruguay, the US, Hungary, and Seychelles.

Singapore comes next, followed by Antigua and Barbuda, Andorra, Mongolia, Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Monaco.

Following are Barbados, Canada, Iceland, Austria, Serbia, and Morocco.

Morocco launched its vaccination campaign against COVID-19 on January 28.

Since the launch, the country has managed to vaccinate 4,293,544 people.

Around 3,231,742 people received a second dose of the vaccine to date.

Morocco has recorded a total 493,867 COVID-19 cases, including 8,793 deaths and 481,597 recoveries.

Since the pandemic emerged in the country, government officials and authorities have taken a series of proactive measures to contain the spread of the outbreak.

The country’s measures, including the introduction of a state of emergency and lockdown, garnered support from international press and organizations.

The European Union and other organizations have for months expressed support for Morocco’s actions, offering more aid to help the country respond to and mitigate the proliferation of the crisis.

Now Morocco is receiving more support for positioning itself among leaders in handling the vaccination process.

Japan is among the countries impressed by Morocco’s vaccination approach.

Recently, Japanese Ambassador to Morocco Takashi Shinozuka said the North African country has managed to address the COVID-19 pandemic in an “admirable” way.

He also thanked Morocco for its initiative to send medical equipment, including masks, to 20 African countries following the emergence of the outbreak last year.

The World Health Organization (WHO) also commended Morocco’s approach, including the vaccination campaign.

WHO also congratulated the country for positioning itself among world leaders in vaccinating its population.

Morocco seeks to reach a collective immunity of 80% of the population (33 million).

The country uses both Sinopharm and AstraZeneca vaccines. To ensure securing enough doses for its campaign, Morocco also approved the Sputnik V and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.