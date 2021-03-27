Morocco Assumes Chair of Arab Higher Committee for Standardization

Abderrahim Taibi, Director of the Moroccan Institute of Standardization, will chair the Committee on behalf of Morocco.

Rabat – Morocco has officially taken up the presidency of the 55th session of the Arab Higher Committee for Standardization.

Morocco came into the position during a virtual meeting that the Arab Industrial Development and Mining Organization (AIDMO) hosted on March 25.

AIDMO is an organization that includes 21 countries specialized in the fields of industry, mining, and standardization.

The meeting saw the participation of delegations from different 18 Arab countries, representatives of international organizations, and the President of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), Edward Njoroge, according to local outlet InfoMediaire.

ISO is an independent non-governmental organization which promotes worldwide proprietary, industrial, and commercial standards.

Egypt’s Ashraf Ismail Mohamed Afifi, chairman of the Board of Directors of the Egyptian Organization for Standardization and Quality Control, represented Egypt as the chair of the 54th session. On Thursday, he entrusted the presidency of the Arab Higher Committee for Standarization’s 55th session to Morocco’s Abderrahim Taibi.

Taibi is the director of the Moroccan Institute of Standardization.

Abderrahim Taibi stressed the importance of uniting all actors’ efforts to meet the various challenges related to standardization, according to the same source.

He urged the Arab standardization bodies to enable them to fully perform their role in society, including helping their countries’ economies to succeed in the challenges of competition, consumer, and environmental protection.

New President of the Arab Higher Committee for Standardization Taibi also stressed the need to strengthen joint action between the various actors involved in standardization.

The Director General of the Arab Industrial Development, Standardization and Mining Organization, Adil Sakr, expressed his recognition and gratitude to King Mohammed VI and the Moroccan government for establishing the organization’s headquarters in Rabat and supporting its activities.

He emphasized the importance of conformity assessment and the ISO’s efforts in developing the Arab conformity assessment system, with the aim of “ensuring the quality and safety of products for consumer protection in cooperation with member states and benefiting from its relations with international organizations and strategic partners.”

The event coincided with the Arab Day of Standardization, which took place this year under the theme “Normative indicators support the quality of life in our societies.”

The meeting also included the adoption of some unified normative indicators, a proposal for the creation of a committee on conformity certification, and a guide to the technical work of the standardization center.