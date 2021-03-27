Morocco and Vietnam Celebrate 60 Years Of Diplomatic Relations

The two nations are remembering the establishment of diplomatic relations on March 27, 1961

Rabat – Morocco and Vietnam are marking the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. On March 27, 1961, representatives of Morocco and Vietnam signed their first treaty establishing ties. Ever since the relationship between the two countries has been one of mutual respect and trade.

Morocco recently supported Vietnam’s candidacy for non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council for 2020-2021 as a symbol of the positive links between the two countries.

Morocco and Vietnam both share a history of French colonialism, with the two countries being on opposing sides during the Vietnamese independence struggle against France between

1946-1954. That conflict morphed into the US-Vietnam war that led to Vietnamese independence while Morocco officially gained its independence in 1956.

Morocco and Vietnam have been keen trade partners ever since the establishment of diplomatic relations. Trade between the two countries has been growing over the decades. Vietnam exported roughly $237 million in goods to Morocco in 2019, with Morocco exporting $24 million to Vietnam.

Vietnam exports its coffee, textile, and broadcasting equipment to Morocco, while the north African country in turn exports mainly animal feed and clothing to Vietnam. Over the last 24 years, Vietnamese exports to Morocco have grown by 17.3% annually while Morocco’s exports are growing at 29.9% annually.

The Vietnamese embassy in Rabat has publicly labeled Morocco as its “priority partner.”

Morocco’s embassy in Hanoi marked the 60th anniversary of bilateral relations with a virtual exhibition of 20 photos that highlight the warm relations between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.