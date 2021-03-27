El Otmani Warns Of Possible Third COVID-19 Wave in Morocco

“Everyone must be careful so that we do not witness a third wave,” Otmani warned.

Rabat – Head of Government Saad-Eddine El Othmani warned on Saturday, March 27 that without increased vigilance a third COVID-19 wave could hit Morocco.

The infection rate has risen in “recent days” El Otmani warned on Twitter. He emphasized that 72 severe cases of COVID-19 that required resuscitation were reported in the past 24 hours.

“This is an indication that everyone must be careful so that we do not witness a third wave, God forbid,” Morocco’s Head of Government tweeted.

شهدت الأيام الأخيرة ارتفاعًا نسبيا في أعداد الإصابات ب #كوفيد_19 وارتفع عدد الحالات الخطيرة التي تستلزم الإنعاش إلى 72 في 24 ساعة الأخيرة، وهذا مؤشر يقتضي الحذر من الجميع حتى لا نشهد موجة ثالثة لا قدر الله #نبقاو_على_بال — سعد الدين العثماني EL OTMANI Saad dine (@Elotmanisaad) March 27, 2021

Official numbers report that daily new cases continue to hover around five hundred a day, with recoveries in a similar range. Health officials issued 12,072 new COVID-19 tests on Friday.

Moroccan society has for months slowly settled into a relative “new normal” with shops, bars and restaurants open during the day. With a nighttime curfew in place, new daily COVID-19 cases had continued to drop steadily since its peak in November.

El Otmani’s tweet was accompanied by another message that emphasized the safety of the Oxford/Astrazeneca vaccine widely used in Morocco.

The country’s national vaccination campaign continues, amid fears that the global competition for COVID-19 vaccines could mean Morocco is “at the mercy” of foreign suppliers as competition over the vaccines increases.

Renowned scientist Dr Mustapha Ennaji is part of the council Morocco’s vaccination campaign and warned about possible vaccine delivery delays in an interview with Morocco World News.

Morocco’s health authorities reported on Friday that 3.2 million citizens have now received their second dose of the vaccine, out of a total 4.3 million people who have received their first dose.