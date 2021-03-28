Explosion Rocks Church in Indonesia, Injures 14

The explosion caused injuries among 14 people at least.

Rabat – An explosion hit a Roman Catholic cathedral compound in Makassar, in eastern Indonesia earlier today.

The worshippers were celebrating Palm Sunday, a holy day for Christians.

The explosion took place around 10:20 a.m. at the gate to the Sacred Heart of Jesus Cathedral compound, according to the Indonesian National Police’s spokesman.

Reports said that no deaths were confirmed, but a group of 14 people were injured.

Police said they found a destroyed motorbike and body parts at the scene.

Police have yet to identify the bombing.

The police spokesman, Argo Yuwondo, said the perpetrators were trying to enter the compound.

“Whatever the motive is, this attack cannot be justified by any religion because it only does harm to other people,” religious affairs minister Yaqut Chlolil Qoumas said.

Authorities described the attack as “cruel,” saying that the explosion might have caused more casualties if the incident happened at the main entrance.