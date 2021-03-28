Train Collision in Egypt, King Mohammed VI Extends Condolences

Initial data claimed the death of 32, but updates put the number down to 19.

Rabat – King Mohammed VI has extended his condolences to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi following a tragic train collision in southern Egypt.

On Friday, two trains crashed, claiming the lives of 19.

Initial data estimated the number of deaths at 32 before the Egyptian government revised the number down to 19.

The number of injuries, however, rose from 160 to 185.

King Mohammed VI said he learned about the news with “deep sorrow,” expressing his “deep condolences and sincere compassion” to the families of the victims.

The King also expressed speedy recovery wishes to the people wounded in the train accident.

Egypt’s government has opened an investigation into the case, pledging punishment for people responsible for the tragedy.

Al Jazeera reported on Saturday that Egypt’s rail authority blamed the tragedy on unidentified passengers who “activated emergency brakes” in one train.

Egypt has witnessed several similar tragedies over the past years. One of the deadliest took place in 2002 and claimed 260 lives..