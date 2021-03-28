Morocco Arrests 18 People With Cannabis Resin Capsules in Stomach

The suspects swallowed the cannabis in an attempt to traffic them abroad.

Rabat – Morocco’s judicial police at the Tanger Med port arrested on Saturday 18 people, including a woman, for their alleged involvement in an attempted international drug trafficking.

Police arrested the suspects at the passenger terminal of the Tanger Med port when they we preparing to leave the national territory as part of a trip intended for Moroccans residing abroad.

The suspects are aged 30 and 50, reported a statement by the General Directorate from National Security (DGSN). They face charges of trafficking a large quantity of drugs by swallowing cannabis resin capsules.

Scanner checks revealed the presence of several drug capsules in their stomachs.

Security operations enabled police to seize four vehicles registered abroad.

Police put the suspects in custody for further investigation to determine the circumstances of the case and its ramifications at the national and international levels.

The operation is also part of Morocco’s efforts to combat drug trafficking.

One of the recent operations took place on Friday, when police seized several tonnes of cannabis in Kenitra.

DGSN statistics showed that Moroccan police in 2020 seized 217 tonnes and 323 kilograms of cannabis. The number represents an increase of 37 tonnes compared to 2019.

During the same year, police arrested 97,564 people for their involvement in drug trafficking. The number represents a decline of 23% compared to 2019.

Police also seized 132 kilograms and 167 grams of cocaine, 476,923 psychotropic pills, 8 kilograms and 501 grams of heroin, and more than 217 tonnes of cannabis.