Astronomer, April 14 is 1st Day of Ramadan in Morocco

Saudi Arabia will begin Ramadan a day earlier, according to astronomical calculations.

Rabat – Moroccan astronomer Hicham El Aissaoui shared his astronomical forecast for the holy month of Ramadan.

He said on a Facebook post that Morocco will celebrate the first day of Ramadan on April 14.

El Aissaoui predicted Saudi Arabia would celebrate the first day of Ramadan a day earlier on April 13.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar when Muslims abstain from drinking and eating from dawn to sunset.

Throughout the month of Ramadan, Muslims also perform extra prayers called taraweeh after evening prayers.

Last year, Moroccans performed the extra prayers, in addition to the five daily prayers, at home due to the pandemic.

With eased restrictions, the government has yet to reveal this year’s decision whether people will perform taraweeh at home or at mosques this year.

The majority of mosques are now open after months of closures due to preventive measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 in 2020.

Morocco closed the mosques on March 16, 2020, in addition to other public places, as part of the preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The Supreme Scientific Council urged citizens to perform the prayers at home to maintain their safety amid the pandemic.

For astronomical calculations for Eid Al Fitr, the day when Muslims break the fast, El Aissaoui said it will take place on May 13.

Saudi Arabia also will celebrate the first day of the feast on May 13, according to astronomy calculations.

In 2020, Morocco celebrated the first day of Ramadan on April 25.

Eid Al Fitr was on May 24.