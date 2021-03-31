Morocco Arrests 2 Suspects in Casablanca for Drug Trafficking

A judicial investigation is targeting possible accomplices involved in drug trafficking.

Rabat – Police in Casablanca arrested two individuals for their alleged involvement in drug trafficking on Tuesday.

Police arrested the suspects in the district of Sidi Bernoussi in Casablanca according to a statement from Morocco’s General Directorate for National Security (DGSN).

The suspects are 26 and 34 years old, the DGSN added.

During the arrest operation, security services seized 5,011 tablets of ecstasy and psychotropic drugs, cocaine, cannabis, six cell phones, and a sum of cash money.

The suspect remains in custody for further investigation while police find possible accomplices.

The drug trafficking of cannabis, psychotropic pills, and cocaine is frequent in Morocco and recently, the DGSN have reported several seizures.

A recent drug bust in Tanger Med port, on March 27, led to the seizure of four vehicles registered abroad and the arrest of 18 suspects aged between 30 and 50 who swallowed cannabis resin capsules..

Statistics from the DGSN in 2020 show that operations allowed police to seize 132 kilograms and 167 grams of cocaine, 476,923 psychotropic tablets, 8.5 kilograms of heroin, and over 217 tons of cannabis.

Such operations are part of Morocco’s intense national security campaign against drug trafficking.