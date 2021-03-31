US Excludes Morocco From Upcoming Virtual Climate Summit

Spread the love

Rabat – The US government, under the Joe Biden administration, is set to host a virtual climate summit in April, which Morocco has not been invited to attend.



According to a White House press release, the climate summit, set to take place on April 22 and April 23, will be attended by representatives from 40 countries. Morocco, despite its leading position in the fight against climate change, has not been invited.



In the virtual climate summit, the leaders of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kenya, South Africa, Gabon, and Nigeria will be representing Africa. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates will represent the Arab countries at the summit.



Following the US’ return to the Paris Agreement, on January 27, President Biden announced that “he would soon convene a leaders summit to galvanize efforts by the major economies to tackle the climate crisis.”



According to the press briefing, the climate summit will be a “key milestone on the road to the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26)” taking place in Glasgow, Scotland, in November.



Read also: Morocco Reaffirms Commitment to UN Climate Action



Morocco’s exclusion from the summit comes as a surprise, considering the country’s sizeable achievements in green development and in the fight against climate change.



The EU’s new Climate Change Ambassador Marc Vanheukelen said Morocco is on track in its efforts to combat climate change. In an interview with Morocco’s national press agency, the Belgian diplomat commended Morocco’s efforts.



Similarly, according to the 2021 Climate Change Performance Index, Morocco ranked fourth in the world in terms of its efforts to combat climate change.



Only three other African countries appeared on the 2021 Climate Change Performance Index, but none of them earned a “high” rating like Morocco. Egypt ranked 22nd according to the index, South Africa 37th, and Algeria 43rd.



The Noor Ouarzazte solar power plant, one of the largest in the world, is a shining example of Morocco’s efforts in renewable energy. Spanning more than 3,000 hectares, the Noor Ouarzazate Solar Power Station supplies over 2 million Moroccans with renewable energy.