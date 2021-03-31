Moroccan Red Berry Producers Outcompete Spanish Offerings

Spread the love

Rabat – The Moroccan red fruit sector, which produces strawberries, raspberries, cranberries, as well as other fruits and berries has overtaken Spain in terms of competitiveness.



Due to Morocco’s agricultural variety, as well as advances in innovation, the country’s red fruit sector is constantly growing in the global market, according to Frashplaza.



Robbert Leisink, owner and co-founder of Fruitful-Berries, noted that “Spain has lagged a bit with innovations and the planting of new varieties” of red fruit, while “the Moroccan market, on the other hand, offers many new opportunities and varieties.”



Besides the variety, Morocco also excels in value for money when it comes to fresh produce.



“Their quality is excellent. They’re beautiful, sweet, crunchy, and juicy. Sometimes you’ll get a box of berries that aren’t juicy or firm. That’s certainly not the case with these,” said Leisink in the newsletter.



According to AgriMaroc, an agricultural news site, the Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region is the leading producer of berries in Morocco, with approximately ​​4,360 hectares dedicated to red fruits. Of the total area, 2,400 hectares are allocated for strawberries, 1,200 hectares for blueberries, 700 hectares for raspberries, while the remaining 60 hectares produce a variety of other red fruits.



Morocco exports more than 140,000 tons of red fruit annually to more than 40 countries, including the EU.



Earlier in the year, Morocco’s Minister of Agriculture Aziz Akhannouch said that the country’s exports of vegetables and fruits totaled 474,000 tonnes until January, 2021. The total exports of fruits and vegetables showed an increase of 9% compared to the same season last year.



In 2020, Morocco’s National Office for Food Health Safety (ONSSA) announced that the US approved the import of Moroccan raspberries. US authorities noted that the fruit must be authorized by ONSSA before exporting.