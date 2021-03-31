Union Slams France for Asking Imams to Recommend Same Sex Marriage

The statement was in response to controversial remarks from a French minister, calling on imams to recommend the right for same sex marriage.

Spread the love

Rabat – The International Union for Muslim Scholars (IUMS) has slammed controversial remarks from French Minister of Citizenship Marlene Schiappa, who recently asked imams to recommend the right for same sex marriage during prayer sermons.

Schiappa said the televised remarks on March 23, Anadolu Agency reported.

IUMS described Schiappa’s remarks as “provocative,” arguing that such statements violate the law.

The secretary-general of the union, Qaradaghi, also emphasized that support for homosexuality is “prohibited not only in Islam but also in other divine laws.”

He also described homosexuality as an “aggression” against human nature.

“The family in the traditional sense is made of a man, a woman, and their children, and it is the natural and legal definition supported by international human rights declaration.”

Qaradaghi also called on Muslims in France to convert any law that limits their “human rights and most importantly their religions.”

