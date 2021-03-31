Spain to Repatriate Stranded Spaniards From Morocco

The news comes after Morocco decided to suspend flights with Spain as part of the measures, seeking to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Spread the love

Rabat – The Spanish government is set to help repatriate a group of 3,000 Spanish tourists stranded in Morocco.

Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs Arancha Gonzalez Laya announced the news during an interview with Onda Cero radio channel today.

The Spanish minister said that Spain “always” repatriates its citizens in such cases.

“Currently, there is so much uncertainty at the borders and with regard to the conditions of access to other countries that the best is still to refrain from traveling. It is the most prudent,” she said.

On March 29, Morocco announced the decision to suspend flights with Spain and France to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The flight suspension with the two countries is effective starting today.

The country decided to suspend flights with 37 other countries as part of its preventive measures.

The suspension also includes Mali, Ghana, Republic of Democratic Congo, Guinea-Conakry, Libya, Argentina, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Botswana, Cameroon, Croatia, Mozambique, Poland, Norway, Finland, Greece, Lebanon, Kuwait, Algeria, and Egypt.

Countries concerned also include Italy, Belgium, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, the Netherlands, Austria, Portugal, Ukraine, Czech Republic, Australia, Ireland, Brazil, New Zealand, the UK, South Africa, and Denmark.

Passengers traveling from these countries through another country are also concerned, ONDA said.