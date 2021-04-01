El Othmani Receives Delegation Focusing on Women Empowerment

In attendance was also the Minister of Solidarity, Social Development, Equality and Family, Jamila Al-Musli.

Rabat – Morocco’s Head of Government Saad-Eddine El Othmani received this Tuesday in Rabat, a delegation from the RESOFEM Federation, concerned with advancing the economic status of Moroccan women.

A press release from El Othmani’s cabinet stated that El Othmani commended the initiative of the federation, which was created earlier in March, and brings together 11 associations focused on women’s economic empowerment.

The Resofem Federation works to promote a general policy aimed at developing female entrepreneurship in Morocco and advancing women’s economic and social status.

They explained that the main goal of the member associations is to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of the association’s activities and contribute to combating poverty among women and the many vulnerability inducing factors they may face, especially in rural and remote areas of the country.

All participants unanimously agreed on the need to achieve economic leadership not only for women, but also for men and youth, within the framework of community projects that guarantee the dignity of all members of society, by providing an adequate and proper economic infrastructure and providing professional support, noting that there have been many successful progressions made, that have contributed to overcoming a number of problems hindering the development of the status of women in the kingdom.

El Othmani added that the Moroccan government is set on supporting women, especially in the framework of the “Empowerment Morocco” program, and other similar government initiatives.

Empowerment Morocco is a long-term government program charting the strategy of economic empowerment for Moroccan women and girls by 2030. It combines relevant SDGs and the economic and social realities of Morocco to come up with measurable goals and a defined action plan, to ensure the realization of the full economic potential of women.

The attendees also touched on the importance of advocating to combat violence against women, and the continuous quest in preserving women’s dignity.

It is important to state that, despite government efforts to limit the violence some Moroccan women are subjected to, and the many condemnations by officials and public figures, a long road lies ahead.

According to a study made in September 2020 by HCP, at least 5.3 million Moroccan women have suffered from violence, and that 82.6% of women aged 15 to 74 in Morocco have been victims of gender-based violence.

Whether the violence is of physical, sexual, or psychological nature, it’s important to stress the need for eradication, as it stands in the way of Moroccan society’s development.