The UK Commends Morocco’s Actions Against Climate Change

The US echoed a similar remark on Wednesday, describing Morocco as a “tremendous partner.”

Spread the love

Rabat- The UK has joined a lengthy list of countries, who recently expressed satisfaction with Morocco’s approach and actions against climate change.

The UK ambassador to Morocco, Simon Martin, welcomed the strong “Moroccan voice” on behalf of Africa during the Climate and Development Ministerial meeting, which took place on Wednesday.

The meeting hosted by the UK focused on how the world could increase access to financial support for countries impacted by climate change through COP26.

The UK will host the COP26 in Glasgow from 1-12 November 2021.

He cited remarks from the Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita, who participated in the climate event.

“Bourita stressed the need for an inclusive approach, that addresses inequalities in finance, ensures a balance between support for mitigation and adaptation & builds on 100% African-led initiatives,” Simon Martin said in his Twitter.

Bourita pleaded for new collective funding to support joint efforts to address climate change challenges.

“Providing a new collective financing target for post-2025 will be a strong and concrete signal to support our common efforts and preserve the credibility and sustainability of climate action,” said Bourita.

The official also emphasized the importance of taking strict measures in line with the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development and to “effect a systematic change in the financing decisions that have the most significant impact.”

The statement from the UK ambassador echoes a similar comment from John Kerry, the US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate.

In a tweet, Kelly described Morocco as a “tremendous partner” in the global fight on climate change.

He also lauded Morocco’s experience in hosting COP22 in Marrakech in 2015.

“We’re eager to deepen our partnership on the #RoadtoGlasgow,” Kerry said.

Morocco ranked third worldwide in the 2020 Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI), following Sweden and Denmark.