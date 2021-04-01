Morocco Organizes Africa’s First Summit for Education Through Sport

Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of National Education and NGO TIBU Maroc announced on March 29 the first summit for education through sport in Africa.

The summit which will take place from April 3 to 6 under the theme: “Unleashing African youth potential through the power of sport,” aims to highlight how sports are an institutional necessity for emerging countries. The event is scheduled to take place in different Moroccan cities including Rabat, Casablanca, Dakhla, and Laayoune, and other African capitals.

TIBU Maroc is a Moroccan non-governmental organization founded in 2010. It focuses its efforts on using sports, basketball particularly, as a means of education, social inclusion, and human development.

Morocco’s Minister of Education Saaid Amzazi and TIBU Maroc President and Founder Mohamed Amine Zariat announced the organization of the first education through sport summit in Africa in a press conference in Casablanca.

According to Morocco’s state media, the conference saw the presence of several actors including heads of diplomatic missions in Morocco, private actors, and civil society representatives.

Amzazi stressed the educational role of sports: “Sport is not only a physical exercise; it is also a social and cultural practice with educational values.”

“This African Summit is an opportunity to consecrate our country’s leadership in this field,” added Amzazi.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, some events of the education through sport summit in Africa will take place through digital platforms.

Zariat said, “We need an ambitious vision to harness the power of sport to promote a healthy mind in a healthy body for all.”

He also emphasized the role of sports in education: “The power of sport can help in educating children, liberating the potential of people with special needs, promoting equal opportunities, assimilating other cultures, achieving decent living, and rallying around an economically and socially strong African continent, strong with its youth, with its women, with its vitality and men.”