Rabat – The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Office Cherifien des Phosphates (OCP) Mostafa Terrab has received the Insignia of Officer of the Legion of Honor of France on Wednesday in Rabat.

Handed over by the French Ambassador to Morocco, Helene Le Gal, the distinction honors Terrab’s outstanding career and his ability to combine industry and research in service of Morocco’s development.

France’s highest accolade comes in recognition of Terrab’s leading role in establishing high-level cooperation with France.

The order is of the highest merit in France and is divided into five degrees: Chevalier (Knight), Officier (Officer), Commandeur (Commander), Grand Officier (Grand Officer), and Grand Croix (Grand Cross).

Mostafa Terrab has been the Chairman and CEO of the Moroccan state-owned phosphate-mining company since 2006 and president of the International Fertilizer Association (IFA) since June 2019, succeeding Rakesh Kapur. Terrab’s chairmanship focuses on innovation and addressing the still surprisingly low levels of fertilizer use in Africa.

OCP has been active in advancing the agricultural sector in Africa and promoting it to a level where it can compete in international agricultural markets. The group believes that Africa will become a world leader in sustainable farming, using local resources to realize the continent’s vast agricultural potential and help feed its growing population.

The group is also committed to developing the educational sector in Morocco through free education and the establishment of many schools specializing in computer science and digital learning. The OCP aims to achieve its goal by securing partnerships with renowned academic universities to enrich its program and keep pace with new trends in education as the world evolves.

For that purpose, the OCP founded the “1337 school” campus in Benguerir and Khouribga for people wishing to pursue an academic path in computer science. The school is open 24/7 with no prerequisites, welcoming students regardless of previous education or computer training. The school also partners with Mohammed VI Polytechnic University (UM6P) and provided technical means to 27 training centers in Morocco.