New Measures in Tinghir After British COVID-19 Mutation Spreads

Rabat – Local officials in TInghir, Morocco have introduced new measures to stop the spread of the British mutation of the COVID-19 virus. Local news announced on Thursday, April 1, that the town on the edge of the High Atlas will face new restrictive measures.

Moroccan media reported that health officials detected more than 10 cases of the mutated virus in the small town, home to 42,044 people. Infected citizens of the remote city, situated near an oasis in the foothills of the Atlas mountains, were evacuated to a local COVID-19 medical center where they will be kept for observation.

Public authorities deliberated with regional authorities to establish new measures in Tinghir to reduce some citizens’ “lax approach” to anti-COVID-19 precautions. Local authorities warned of a “dangerous wave of the mutated virus” as the British mutation is becoming increasingly prevalent in Morocco.

New measures will include stricter enforcement of masking and social distancing protocols. Authorities ask citizens to check on each other to ensure adherence to the rules and to follow curfew restrictions.

Tinghir will now be the second town under new measures because of the COVID-19 mutation.

Dakhla started a three-day lockdown on April 1 after health officials detected 40 cases of the mutated strain in the region of Dakhla-Oued Eddahab. The emergence of a few dozen new cases raised eyebrows as the remote city had reported new cases in the single digits over the past months.

The region of Dakhla-Oued Eddahab rocketed up the list of most-affected regions dealing with COVID-19. Typically at the bottom of the list, Dakhla’s remote region suddenly became the fourth worst affected region on March 31.

While new cases in Dakhla have decreased ever since, the region of Draa-Tafilalet, where Tinghir is located, is likely to rise in the unfortunate rankings. The reason for concern in both cities is the emergence of the British variant of the COVID-19 virus.

Both more contagious and more deadly, the mutation has quickly spread across the globe. Since its emergence in November 2020, the UK variant is now the dominant COVID-19 variant in 10 nations as it spreads across the world.