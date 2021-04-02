CAF Re-Appoints Morocco’s Lekjaa As Finance Committee Chairman

The meeting resulted in setting June 25 as the date for organizing the draw for the Total Africa Cup of Nations 2021 Cameroon. The final tournament will be from January 9 to February 6, 2022.

Rabat – On Tuesday, March 30, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) reappointed Fouzi Lekjaa, President of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) as chairman of its Finance Committee.

CAF’s reappointment of Lekjaa comes after a virtual meeting of the CAF Executive Committee aimed at making new appointments within its organizational structure, according to a statement from the CAF.

The Executive Committee co-opted Abdigani Said Arab, President of the Somali Football Federation, to the Finance Committee.

Further appointments include Egypt’s Hany Abou Rida and Nigeria’s Amaju Melvin Pinnick as members of the CAF Emergency Committee.

The Committee also appointed Cote D’Ivoire’s Jacques Bernard D. Anouma as Senior Special Advisor to the CAF President, Patrice Motsepe, in addition to South Africa’s Daniel Alexander Jordaan as Advisor in charge of Competitions and Marketing to the Presidency.

The meeting saw a presentation of a report from the CAF General Secretary, Veron Mosengo-Omba, regarding the deteriorated football infrastructure on the African continent. The report stressed that the infrastructure in some countries does not meet the standards to host CAF competitions.

During the meeting, emphasis was also placed on the need to improve infrastructure, which will be a priority for CAF. A detailed infrastructure improvement plan will be drawn up in the coming weeks.

In terms of measures put in place as a precaution for COVID-19, the Executive Committee discussed the means to set up independent bodies in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) to carry out PCR tests before games.

The meeting culminated in setting June 25 as the date for the draw of the 2021 Total Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon while the final tournament will be from January 9 to February 6, 2022.

Morocco has been qualified for the Total Africa Cup of Nations final tournament after finishing first in the group stages.