Western Sahara: Senegal to Open Consulate General in Dakhla

Rabat – In the wake of the recent recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara, increasingly more countries are opening consulates in the region. Senegal will soon join the ranks, as it is set to open a consulate general in Dakhla in the near future.



Senegal is set to open a consulate general in Dakhla, the second most populated city in Western Sahara, on Monday, April 5. The inauguration will be attended by head diplomats from both countries, local authorities, as well as notable figures of the community.



Recent developments show the growing ties between Morocco and Senegal. The West African country has shown keen interest in what Morocco has to offer. Senegal recently pledged to work on increasing bilateral cooperation with Morocco, in the fields of business and scientific research.



This comes as no surprise, considering Morocco’s efforts in South-South cooperation and pan-African solidarity. 2020 saw Morocco’s OCP Africa enter a partnership to support the rice and millet sectors in Senegal.



Senegal will join the ever-growing list of countries with representations in Western Sahara. To date, the city is a host to consulates from Gambia, Guinea, Djibouti, Liberia, Burkina Faso, Guinea-Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Haiti, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), as well as the US.



As for Laayoune, the largest city in the southern province, it hosts the diplomatic representations of Jordan, Comoros, Gabon, Sao Tome and Principe, the Central African Republic, Ivory Coast, Burundi, Eswatini, Zambia, the UAE, and Bahrain.



On March 11, Suriname announced its intent to open a consulate general in Dakhla, as well as inaugurating an embassy in Rabat, with a view to boosting bilateral cooperation and promoting investment and trade.



Dakhla recently made Moroccan headlines, as the city was put under a three-day lockdown due to the appearance of the British-variant of COVID-19 in the city.

