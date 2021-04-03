Morocco Vaccinates 10% Of Population With Two Shots Against COVID-19

Morocco reported another 676 new cases and 7 deaths over the last 24 hours

Rabat – Health authorities in Morocco have now provided nearly 3.7 million people, or 10% of the population with two vaccine doses against COVID-19.

Morocco’s vaccination campaign has now vaccinated 4,320,349 citizens with their first dose and 3,674,251 with their second dose.

Meanwhile, Morocco recorded another 676 new COVID-19 cases and 7 related deaths as authorities pay particular attention to the emergence of the British mutation of the virus in Tinghir and Dakhla. Morocco has increased its testing for COVID-19, with 13,297 new tests issued over the last hours.

Morocco’s hospitals continue to care for 411 severe cases of COVID-19, with 27 patients requiring invasive intubation and 222 patients on breathing support using ventilators.

The country currently has 3,916 active cases out of a total of 496,097 recorded cases since the emergence of the virus in the country in March 2020. The number of infections peaked in November and has been on a gradual decline ever since.

The densely populated region of Casablanca-Settat continues to be the worst impacted by the virus. The region that hosts Morocco’s economic center recorded 488 new cases of COVI-19 as well as three related deaths.

Casablanca was followed by Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (51 new cases, one death), Marrakech-Safi (36 new cases, no deaths) and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab where an additional 19 cases were detected without any reported casualties over the past 24 hours.

The Oriental region also recorded 19 new cases, followed closely by Tanger-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (15), Souss-Massa (14), Daraa-Tafilalet (12) and Sakia El Hamra (7). No unrelated deaths were reported in these regions.

The southern region of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra reported 12 new cases and no deaths over the past 24 hours while Guelmim-Oued Noun detected 6 new cases and one related death. Beni-Mellal and Fes-Meknes reported no related deaths with six and three cases each respectively.