Contractual Teachers, Morocco Bans Protests, Gatherings in Rabat

The move follows reports that contractual teachers are planning demonstrations in Rabat on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rabat – The authorities of the governorate (wilaya) of the Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region have banned any gatherings or protests, citing the need to respect all state of emergency measures.

The governorate issued a press release today after posts calling for protest, attributed to “national coordination of forcibly contracted teachers,” made the rounds on social media.

The posts called for demonstrations and a national rally in the city of Rabat on Tuesday, April 6 and Wednesday, April 7.

Local authorities announced the ban on any gathering in public violating COVID-19 social distancing measures and other, related state of emergency regulations.

The authorities also called on people who call for such demonstrations to respect the ban and COVID-19 restrictions to limit the spread of the pandemic.

The teachers, who are lling on the government to integrate them into the public sector, have been protesting since 2019.

The government stopped hiring teachers in the public sector in 2016.

The contractual teachers’ case dates back to 2016, when the ministries of education and finance signed a joint agreement to hire educators under contract.

In March, authorities dispersed the protests, citing health measures.

Morocco has been under a state of emergency since March 2020. But the government has since extended the state of emergency every month. The measure is currently running until April 10, and projections are that it will be extended again.

Under the state of emergency, Morocco’s authorities can take “proactive preventive measures” to limit the spread of COVID-19.