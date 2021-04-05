Iconic Moroccan Singer Haja El Hamdaouia Dies at 91

Reports said she was hospitalized last week due to health complications.

Rabat – Iconic Moroccan singer Haja El Hamdaouia died early this morning at the age of 91.

El Hamdaouia suffered health complications that required her to be transferred to the hospital for medical supervision.

The singer is one of the most iconic and renowned artists in Morocco. The singer was born in Casablanca in 1930.

She started her career in the 1950s, performing the genre El Aita al Marsaouia. This is one of the most popular styles of Moroccan traditional music.

The musical style is also translated into the “call” or “cry,” in which performers sing about a cause.

In the time of colonization, singers or prominent sheikhat used al Aita to attack colonizers with the lyrics, calling on them to leave the country.

El Hamdaouia was also known for her unique appearances on stage and she was inseparable from her “bendir,” a big hand frame drum or “taarija,” a membranophone.

The artist was famous for her classic hairstyles and colorful caftans on stage.

Stunned by the news, several Moroccan singers expressed their condolences, mourning the death of one of the legendary artists in the country.

Latifa Raafat, one of the prominent singers in the country posted a tribute on her Facebook page for Haja El Hamdaouia.