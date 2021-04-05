Senegal Officially Opens Consulate in Morocco’s Dakhla

With the opening, Senegal has joined eight other African countries that have opened diplomatic representations in the city of Dakhla.

Rabat – Senegal has officially opened its consulate general in the city of Dakhla, southern Morocco on Monday, April 5.

Morocco’s Foreign Affairs Minister Nasser Bourita chaired the opening ceremony of the consulate along with his counterpart of Senegal, Aissata Tall Sall.

The opening reflects Senegal’s constant support for Morocco’s territorial integrity and sovereignty over Western Sahara.

It also reflects the strong diplomatic ties between the two countries.

With the opening, Senegal has joined eight other African countries that have opened diplomatic representations in the city of Dakhla.

Dakhla also hosts several other countries, including the consulate general of the Gambia, Guinea, Djibouti, Liberia, Burkina Faso, Guinea-Bissau, Equatorial Guinean Gautun, as well the Democratic Republic of Congo .

In addition to Dakhla, African countries that opened consulates in the city of Laayoune include: Comoros, Gabon, Sao Tome and Principe, the Central African Republic, Côte d’Ivoire, Burundi, Eswatini, and Zambia.

Three Arab countries also opened consulates in Laayoune, including Jordan, Bahrain, and the UAE.

The openings angered Polisario and its shrinking list of supporters, including Algeria.

Meanwhile, the Moroccan government vowed that many more countries from all continents will join the move.