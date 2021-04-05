Morocco Arrests Suspect For Kidnapping Near Tangier

Spread the love

Rabat – Police officers in Ksar El Kbir, northern Morocco arrested one suspect on Friday for the involvement in a case of kidnapping.

The 28-year-old suspect kidnapped a 39-year-old female victim, said a statement from Morocco’s General Directorate for National Security (DGSN).

Officers arrested the suspect in the rural town of Souaken, near the city of Tangier, after the victim’s husband reported the abduction earlier the same day, DGSN added.

According to a statement of the DGSN, the suspect abducted the victim after disagreements with the victim’s minor son.

Investigations revealed there was a search warrant out for the suspect for attempted assault and robbery.

The suspect remains in custody pending further investigation while police investigate possible accomplices.

Recently, there have been several cases of kidnapping across Morocco.

In September 2020, a 24-year-old man abducted, raped, and murdered an 11-year-old boy in Tangier. The incident sparked a public outcry.

The court gave the 24-year-old the death penalty.

In June 2020, police officers arrested six culprits aged between 22 and 43 years old in Casablanca for kidnapping a male victim and imprisoning him up in a rural town near the city of Safi.