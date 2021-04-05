North London Giants Arsenal Shows Interest in Achraf Hakimi

The 22-year-old has shown massive signs of progress with Inter Milan. He scored six goals and provided the same number of assists in his 35 appearances so far.

Rabat – Moroccan international football player and Inter Milan star Achraf Hakimi is a transfer target for Arsenal ahead of the 2021 summer transfer window.

According to todofichajes, Arsenal is willing to offer the €50M bid that Inter Milan has set for the former Real Madrid player.

Hakimi was born to Moroccan parents who are based in Spain.

The Gunners have identified the 22-year-old as a replacement for Hector Bellerin. The international Spanish player is set to leave the club in the upcoming summer.

Hakimi went through the youth ranks at Real Madrid before making his official debut for the club in 2017. In the summer of 2018, he joined Borussia Dortmund on a two-year loan.

The Madrid-born player quickly proved himself and became a regular starter at the club. He scored 12 goals for the German giants and provided 17 assists.

Hakimi returned to Real Madrid before joining Inter Milan last summer for €40m in a five-year contract.

Hakimi is enjoying a great season so far with Inter Milan under the coaching of Antonio Conte. He scored six goals and provided six assists so far.

Inter Milan is deservedly leading the Serie A standings with 68 points. They are eight points clear of AC Milan after last Saturday’s victory.

Hakimi has become one of the best right-backs in the world this season and he can also play as a winger.

The young athlete played a vital role in Morocco’s national team in the 2018 World Cup.

He won the African Youth Player of the Year Award two times in a row in 2018 and 2019. He has also featured in the French magazine France Football’s “2020 African Team of the Year” along with Ziyech.

Despite the great performance and massive signs of progress Hakimi has shown with Inter Milan. The Italian giants could be forced to sell some of its stars due to financial problems.

It remains to be seen whether Inter Milan will accept Arsenal’s offer.