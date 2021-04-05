Morocco, Senegal Sign Agreements in Decentralization, Civil Aviation, IT

The signing of the cooperation agreements occurred after the inauguration of Senegal’s consulate general in Dakhla.

Rabat – Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nasser Bourita, signed several cooperation agreements with his Senegalese counterpart Aissata Tall Sall, on Monday, April 5.

The agreements concern the revitalization and cooperation between Moroccan and Senegalese territorial collectivities, the effective implementation of partnership agreements, and the exchanging of experiences and knowledge in local governance and local management of decentralized entities.

The second agreement touches on the information, communication technology industry. This will allow both countries to develop, strengthen, and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in the area, through the exchange of information, skills, and expertise.

Part of the agreement is the development of digital educational content, that will promote digital universities and distance learning, the transfer of technologies, and best practices in the field of e-government.

Both foreign ministers proceeded to sign a third Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) relating to Technical Cooperation in the field of Civil Aviation. Under the MoU, both countries are committed to providing technical assistance for the safety and security of civil aviation, as well as the development of air transportation.

The cooperation will be implemented through the exchange of expertise and information in civil aviation and transportation, study visits, and specific training.

The signing of the cooperation agreements comes after Bourita chaired the inauguration ceremony of the consulate general of Senegal in Western Sahara’s city of Dakhla.

It is the 21st consulate opened in the southern cities of Laayoune and Dakhla.

Attending the inauguration were the Wali of the Dakhla-Oued Eddahab region, Lamine Benomar, in addition to several diplomats and politicians from both countries.