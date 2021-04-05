King Mohammed VI Extends Condolences to Haja El Hamdaouia’s Family

Spread the love

Rabat – King Mohammed VI has sent a message of condolence to the family of Moroccan singer Haja El Hamdaouia.

King Mohammed VI said today that he received the news of her death “with deep emotion and sadness.”

The King also paid a tribute to the singer and her patriotism, describing her feelings of love and loyalty to the “glorious Alawite throne” as “sincere.”

The monarch appreciated her role and services in the fight against colonialism. The King said Hamdaouia’s journey in the arts reflects her strong attachment to her country.

Read also: Iconic Moroccan Singer Haja El Hamdaouia Dies at 91

El Hamdaouia suffered health complications that required her admission to the hospital last week.

Born in Casablanca in 1930, the singer is known for her creative songs that tackle social issues.

The singer began her career in the 1950sperforming songs with lyrics about patriotism against French colonizers.

The singer adopted El Aita as her main genre of music. El Aita is one of the most popular types of music in Morocco.

Translated into the “call” or “cry,” El Aita is a meaningful genre that singers, mainly shikhates and shiokh used to address challenges in society.

In addition to her songs and performance, El Hamdaouia was known for her classic styles on stage.

She used instruments during her performances, including the “bendir,” a big hand frame drum, or the “taarija,” a membranophone.

Some of her best songs include “Daba Yji,” “Jiti Majiti,” and “Mal Hbibi.”