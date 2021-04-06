Israeli Minister Reshares Personal Picture Celebrating Moroccan Heritage

Spread the love



Rabat – The Israeli Minister of Transport, Miri Regev, who is of Moroccan origin, reshared an archival picture from 2017, showing the minister celebrating the feast of Mimouna donning a Moroccan caftan.



Regev’s Moroccan father and Spanish mother raised her in a “household that was neither secular nor religious but masorti — traditional,” beholden to both Maghrebi and Mizrahim traditions. As such, she does not miss any opportunity to celebrate her Maghrebi origin.



Miri Regev shared the archival picture of her enjoying the Mimouna feast on her Facebook, on April 3, the day before Passover, also known as Pesach, ends. Traditionally, the evening of the last day of Passover marks the beginning of the Mimouna feast, signaling the return to eating leavened bread.



The Mimouna feast originated from the communities of North African Jews, first recorded in the mid-18th century. The resumption of relations between Israel and Morocco has seen many Israeli’s of Maghrebi heritage celebrate the occasion.



Regev herself celebrated the resumption of ties, sharing on Twitter that “Generations of Jews from Morocco have dreamed of peace with the country in which they were born and where their cultural roots are ingrained … Tonight, we light a great light in tribute to our grandparents.”



Another Israeli minister with Moroccan origins is the Minister of Economy, Amir Peretz. Less than a week after officializing the renewed ties, Peretz, speaking to the Israeli outlet i24 News, greeted Moroccans using the Moroccan dialect of Arabic, Darija.



“As-Salamu Alaykum (Islamic greeting), my name is Amir Peretz, a minister in the Israeli government, and I am very happy about [the resumption of] diplomatic relations between Morocco and Israel,” he said on the occasion.

“I was born in Morocco, in Boujad (near Beni Mellal), and I feel like my dream has come true,” he continued.



Also in the US different Jewish communities celebrated Mimouna with a renewed spirit of solidarity. In fact, the Moroccan and Israeli embassies in Washington hosted the first-ever joint celebration of Mimouna on April 4.