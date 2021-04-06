Renault Group Appoints Mohamed Bennani As New Director in Morocco

Spread the love

Rabat – The Renault group has appointed Mohamed Bennani as the managing director in Morocco as part of the reorganization of the brand.

In this regard, the group said on a Facebook post, “We welcome Mohamed Bennani as the new General Manager of the Renault brand in Morocco.”

The mission of Bennani is to implement the Renault brand’s latest “Renaulution” policy in Morocco, and to expand its commercial operations.

Bennani has had several roles in his career within the Renault group due to his engineering background and knowledge of the industry’s products.

Bennani trained in INSEAD: The Business School for the World after his graduation from the Ecole Nationale Superieure de Mecanique et des Microtechniques of Besancon.

The new managing director of the Renault group in Morocco is experienced in commerce in many countries, such as Italy, the Gulf nations, France, South Africa, and Morocco, before moving to Dubai as the director of sales and network performance for AMI pacific.

In 1989, Bennani joined Renault group for the first time, specifically the engineering department.

Bennani became a customer director of Renault in Italy in 1999, and moved to Paris in 2004 to work as a customer and e-commerce director of Renault.

In 2007, Bennani moved to Dubai in order to be the Renault Golf Countries’ and Iraq’s Managing Director.

In Morocco, Bennani worked as a director of sales and network in 2011 before moving to South Africa in 2018 to continue working as a sales and network director.