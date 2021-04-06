Clayens NP Morocco Expands Its Auto Parts Manufacturing Plant

Spread the love

Rabat – Clayens NP Morocco expanded the surface area of its manufacturing plant in Mohammedia by approximately 70%, according to a company press release.



The car part manufacturer is a subsidiary of the French plastic resin manufacturer Clayens NP Group, which provides a wide range of services and products across a variety of industries, from automotive and aeronautics to healthcare, electronics, and household goods.



The Moroccan manufacturing plant, with a reported $8.1 million (MAD 73 million) investment, expanded its surface area by additional 5,300 square meters, nearly doubling the original size of the plant. The investment will create 100 new jobs, as well as generate an additional turnover of $14.2 million (MAD 128.4 million) for the company.



As of now, the plant stands at 13,000 square meters and employs 550 people. “Maintaining the example of parity,” approximately half of all employees, both in management and on the ground, are women.



During the inauguration of the extension, on April 1, Youssef Hedda, the director of Clayens NP Morocco, received Moulay Hafid Elalamy, the Minister of Industry, Trade, and New Technologies. The minister described the plant as a model unit, underlining the importance of the factory, particularly in the context of the manufacture of complex plastic and metal parts for the Moroccan automotive industry.

Hedda undertook the expansion of the manufacturing plant with the aim of modernizing it, “thanks to the optimization of manufacturing by digital processes.” The new technologies will also allow the factory to reduce its carbon footprint by 2023 through the use of solar energy.

Speaking at the Spanish Irizar industrial unit in Skhirat, near Rabat, in February, Elalamy emphasized the importance of promoting local industrial manufacturing, citing Morocco’s “great economic potential.”



“Promoting local products is a source of pride for Morocco,” he said on the occasion.