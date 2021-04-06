Royal Air Maroc Flight Schedules to Return to GMT From April 11

Royal Air Maroc released the press release in response to Morocco’s intention to return to GMT a few days before Ramadan.

Rabat – Royal Air Maroc announced in a statement today that it will cease to follow the daylight savings schedule and will return to Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) on April 11 at 3 a.m.

Royal Air Maroc’s measure will be running from April 11 until May 16, the statement added.

The decision comes as part of the government measures ahead of Ramadan, which is expected to begin on April 14 in Morocco.

Morocco suspends the daylight savings time and returns to GMT exclusively for the month of Ramadan. The country will suspend the daylight savings time on April 11 this year.

The time change comes in accordance with the Decree N 2-12-126 issued on Jumada I, 1433 (April 18, 2012).

The North African country will return to GMT+1 one week after Ramadan.

Morocco believes that the daylight saving measure increases the competitiveness of the national economy by reducing energy consumption and minimizes the difference between Morocco and its trading partners in the region.

The adoption of the measure for the year-round angered Moroccans, who launched several petitions to urge the government to consider ending the daylight saving decision.

Daylight saving dates back to the First World War, when the UK adopted it to give factories more daylight hours to support war efforts.