Tangier MedPort, Second Phase of Developments Begins

Rabat – APM Terminals, a world-renowned container terminal operator, announced on April 1 the launch of the second phase of the Tangier Med Port in Morocco.

The first phase of the development of the terminal built a quay of 1200 meters. The second phase of development will lengthen the quay by 400 meters, increasing it to a total of 1,600 meters, expanding the terminal’s size by one million TEU containers and bringing the total capacity to 5 million TEU containers.

The second phase begins after a total investment of $800 million (MAD 7.2 billion) by Maersk company.

APM Terminals said, “This new investment is an important step in the long-term partnership between Morocco and Maersk and confirms our commitment to establish a major transshipment hub in the Mediterranean.”

Tangier MedPort is considered one of the most technologically advanced APM port terminals in Africa and the first automated container terminal on the continent.

APM Terminals MedPort Tangier managed over 2.2 million TEU containers in 2020, with productivity levels above 30 crane movements per hour.

By the end of 2020, the Tangier MedPort complex had surpassed the port of Algeciras in Spain as the largest container port in the Mediterranean, with a record of 5,771,221 TEU containers handled.