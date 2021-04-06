First International Student Voice Conference to Take Place April 8

Spread the love

Rabat – The first international Student Voice Conference will be held virtually, on Thursday, April 8, in collaboration with a variety of universities and organizations.



According to a press release, the event, “Student Voice Conference: Student Agency and Wellness in the Remote Environment,” is being organized by the International Conference on Education Quality (ICEQ), the Ibn Zohr University in Agadir, Morocco, and the International Collaboratory for Leadership in Universally Designed Education (INCLUDE), from the University of Worcester, in the UK.



The conference, which was organized by, and for, students will function as an “empowering platform” for them to share their experiences about learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. Central to the conversation will be addressing the challenges that arose with remote learning, and the strategies that helped students overcome them.



Read also: 5 Tips for Students Coping With the COVID-19 Pandemic



The conference will also address key factors that can help students to make a change in their learning spaces and environments.



According to the press release, the three main themes of the conference are wellness and academic challenges to students, the importance of student agency and involvement in policymaking and curriculum design, and the challenges and opportunities posed and offered by the current situation of the new normal to activate student agency.



The keynote speakers talking at the conference will represent universities from all across the world. Morocco will be represented by Professor Abdelaziz Bendoum, the president of Ibn Zohr University in Agadir while Luigia Nicholas from Stellenbosch University will represent South Africa.



From the Anglosphere, Professor Sarah Greer, the deputy vice-chancellor of Worcester University will represent the UK. As for the US, Zainab Al Shidhani will be the keynote speaker from the University of Houston in Texas.

The conference comes at an opportune time, as many countries across Europe are experiencing their third lockdown, and the world is not yet sure when it will return to “normal”.